On Friday, Nico Hoerner (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Hoerner has picked up a hit in 36 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (15 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
29 GP 18
23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.