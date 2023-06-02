Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 54 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- In 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%) Happ has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (25.9%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).
- In 29.6% of his games this season (16 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.