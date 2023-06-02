Gavin Sheets -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (9.5%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 42), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has had an RBI in 12 games this season (28.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 of 42 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 21 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings