The San Diego Padres (26-30) host the Chicago Cubs (24-31) to open a four-game series at PETCO Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Padres are coming off a series victory over the Marlins, and the Cubs a series win over the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (5-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (0-3) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (5-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.

Taillon has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Taillon is trying to record his third start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres' Wacha (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, a 3.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.099 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Wacha has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).

Michael Wacha vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.412) and 66 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cubs in one game, and they have gone 4-for-19 with a double, a home run and three RBI over five innings.

