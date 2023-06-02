Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Padres on June 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Friday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .285/.336/.395 slash line so far this season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 56 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.362/.412 on the year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Wacha Stats
- Michael Wacha (5-1) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Wacha has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Twins
|May. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .259/.421/.492 slash line so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has recorded 53 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.345/.398 so far this year.
- Bogaerts has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double and an RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.