How to Watch the Cubs vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at PETCO Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Cubs Player Props
|Padres vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 66 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).
- The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.16 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.267 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-3) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- None of Taillon's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In eight starts, Taillon has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.