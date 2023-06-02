The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at PETCO Park against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 66 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.16 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.267 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

None of Taillon's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts, Taillon has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria

