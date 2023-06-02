Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.443) and OPS (.777) this season.
- Vaughn is batting .444 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), with more than one RBI 11 times (19.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Olson will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.