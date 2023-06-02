The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .351, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 52 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 11 games this year (21.2%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 28 20 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings