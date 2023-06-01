The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries