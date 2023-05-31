The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .258 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (24.4%).

He has homered in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (10 of 45), with two or more RBI five times (11.1%).

He has scored in 11 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 26 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings