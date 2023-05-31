Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Shohei Ohtani and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lynn Stats

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 69th, 1.453 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 19th.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 26 6.0 3 3 1 5 5 vs. Royals May. 21 6.0 4 2 2 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (52 total hits).

He has a slash line of .250/.328/.438 so far this year.

Vaughn will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 53 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .261/.315/.527 slash line on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 55 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .263/.338/.507 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 56 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI.

He has a slash line of .277/.366/.510 on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.