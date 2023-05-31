Lance Lynn and Jaime Barria are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 59 total home runs.

Chicago's .391 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 246 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox are 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.400).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn (4-5 with a 5.83 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Lynn is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Lynn is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt

