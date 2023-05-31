Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (23-34) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (29-27) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-4 win for the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (4-5) versus the Angels and Jaime Barria (1-2).

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

The White Sox have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 13 (59.1%) of those contests.

Chicago is 11-7 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 246 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

