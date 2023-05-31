Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .261 with six doubles and eight walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (26.3%).
- In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 28.9% of his games this season (11 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will look to Barria (1-2) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw one inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
