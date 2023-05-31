The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .261 with six doubles and eight walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (26.3%).

In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 28.9% of his games this season (11 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 17 GP 21 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings