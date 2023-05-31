Romy Gonzalez -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .224 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk.

Gonzalez is batting .294 with three homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 12 of 25 games this season (48.0%), Gonzalez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gonzalez has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 14 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings