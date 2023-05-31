Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 34 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .218 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 145th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 23 of 47 games this season (48.9%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- He has homered in 11 games this year (23.4%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with more than one RBI eight times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year (22 of 47), with two or more runs six times (12.8%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (7-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
