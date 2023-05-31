Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 109th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has had a hit in 35 of 46 games this year (76.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (32.6%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this year (43.5%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
28 GP 18
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Eflin (7-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
