Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on May 31 at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 53 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .527, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Barria (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
