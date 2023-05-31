Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 53 hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Happ has recorded a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (7.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this year (13 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (7-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.17 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
