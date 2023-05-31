Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Gavin Sheets (.542 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Angels
|White Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Angels Odds
|White Sox vs Angels Prediction
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .250 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (9.8%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (36.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Angels will look to Barria (1-2) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.