On Wednesday, Gavin Sheets (.542 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .250 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (9.8%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 41), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (36.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 21 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

