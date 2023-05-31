Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 93rd in slugging.
  • Swanson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
  • Swanson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 16 games this season (30.2%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.301 AVG .271
.383 OBP .403
.446 SLG .390
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
12 RBI 3
21/11 K/BB 17/13
1 SB 2
Home Away
29 GP 24
20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.17 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
