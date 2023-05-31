The Chicago Cubs (24-30) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18), at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (7-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (6-2) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.17 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (6-2) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

During 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.77 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

Steele has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Steele is trying to secure his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (7-1) will take the mound for the Rays, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, a 7.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.019 in nine games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

