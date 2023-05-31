How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Chicago is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 245 (4.5 per game).
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .333.
- The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.17) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.268 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Steele has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Hunter Greene
|5/27/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Tyler Anderson
