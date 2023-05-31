The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

In 78.4% of his 51 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 51 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (45.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 28 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings