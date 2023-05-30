The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 24 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has had an RBI in 10 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He has scored in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 26 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings