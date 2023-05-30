Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .280 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (19 of 30), with at least two hits seven times (23.3%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Gomes has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
