You can wager on player prop bet odds for Andrew Vaughn, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts this season, Giolito has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

The 28-year-old's 3.98 ERA ranks 45th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 25 3.2 6 4 4 4 7 vs. Royals May. 20 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 50 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI.

He has a .244/.320/.424 slash line on the season.

Vaughn will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .251/.307/.513 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 54 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.339/.498 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (56 total hits).

He's slashing .283/.373/.520 on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Red Sox May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

