The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets will take on the Los Angeles Angels and Gio Urshela on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .387.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (239 total runs).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.409).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Giolito has six quality starts this year.

Giolito is trying to record his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr.

