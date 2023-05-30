Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (22-34) and the Los Angeles Angels (29-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (3-4) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-0) will take the ball for the Angels.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The White Sox have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 12 (57.1%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 239 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).

White Sox Schedule