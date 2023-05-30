Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.5%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In nine games this year (20.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (29.5%), including five multi-run games (11.4%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings