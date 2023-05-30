Seiya Suzuki and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • In 74.4% of his games this season (29 of 39), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
18 GP 21
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • McClanahan (8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
