Seby Zavala -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Zavala has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (14.8%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

