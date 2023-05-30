The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits, batting .251 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Robert has had a hit in 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.4%).

He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including nine multi-run games (17.0%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 27 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings