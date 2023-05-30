Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .273 with 37 walks and 17 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26.9% of his games this season (14 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.