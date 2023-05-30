The Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) will rely on Wander Franco when they visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (23-30) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +165. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (8-0, 1.97 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 48 times and won 35, or 72.9%, of those games.

The Rays have played 12 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 10 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275) Ian Happ 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

