Cubs vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Tuesday.
Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +165 moneyline odds to win.
Cubs vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Cubs have put together a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 53 games with a total this season.
- The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 2-4-0 in six games with a line this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-15
|9-15
|10-16
|13-14
|14-24
|9-6
