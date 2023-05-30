After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is batting .238 with a triple and four walks.

Frazier has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Frazier has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

