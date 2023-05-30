Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is batting .238 with a triple and four walks.
- Frazier has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Frazier has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
