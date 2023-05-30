On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .299.

Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (52.9%), homering in 12.7% of his plate appearances.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (58.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (23.5%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (70.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings