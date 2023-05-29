In the series opener on Monday, May 29, Michael Kopech will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox (22-33) as they square off against the Los Angeles Angels (28-26), who will answer with Griffin Canning. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +110. Chicago (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (3-4, 4.24 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (3-2, 4.95 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have gone 9-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (69.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

