Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who is expected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +120 moneyline odds. Chicago is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 -1.5 +140 -165

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the White Sox are 2-2-0 against the spread. In four consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that span being 8.2 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 12 of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

Chicago has gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

In the 55 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-25-4).

The White Sox have put together a 2-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 10-20 9-17 13-16 18-25 4-8

