Monday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (22-33) and Los Angeles Angels (28-26) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Michael Kopech (3-4) for the White Sox and Griffin Canning (3-2) for the Angels.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The White Sox have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The White Sox have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 12 (60%) of those contests.
  • Chicago has entered 13 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.
  • The White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.3 per game).
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 24 @ Guardians W 6-0 Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill
May 25 @ Tigers L 7-2 Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
May 26 @ Tigers W 12-3 Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
May 27 @ Tigers L 7-3 Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
May 28 @ Tigers L 6-5 Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
May 29 Angels - Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning
May 30 Angels - Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
May 31 Angels - Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
June 2 Tigers - TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
June 3 Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
June 4 Tigers - Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd

