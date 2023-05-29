Monday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (22-33) and Los Angeles Angels (28-26) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Michael Kopech (3-4) for the White Sox and Griffin Canning (3-2) for the Angels.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 12 (60%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 13 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.

The White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

White Sox Schedule