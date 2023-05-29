After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .179 with a double and eight walks.

This year, Barnhart has totaled at least one hit in eight of 24 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in one of 24 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .192 AVG .167 .222 OBP .273 .192 SLG .222 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 11/1 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 10 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings