After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .179 with a double and eight walks.
  • This year, Barnhart has totaled at least one hit in eight of 24 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of 24 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
.192 AVG .167
.222 OBP .273
.192 SLG .222
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
11/1 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 10
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Rays are sending Bradley (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 22-year-old has a 4.44 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
