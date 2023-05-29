On Monday, Tim Anderson (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .268 with six doubles and eight walks.
  • Anderson has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.8%).
  • In 36 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In eight games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
15 GP 21
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will send Canning (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
