On Monday, Tim Anderson (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .268 with six doubles and eight walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (27.8%).

In 36 games played this season, he has not homered.

In eight games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 15 GP 21 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings