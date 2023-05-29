Seby Zavala is back in action for the Chicago White Sox versus Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles AngelsMay 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 29 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .152.

Zavala has gotten a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings