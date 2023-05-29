Seby Zavala is back in action for the Chicago White Sox versus Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles AngelsMay 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 29 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .152.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
12 GP 14
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
