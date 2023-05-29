Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets and his .654 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .257.
- In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (17.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Sheets has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 15 of 40 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
