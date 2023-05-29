Eloy Jimenez -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

In 73.1% of his games this year (19 of 26), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in four games this season (15.4%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has an RBI in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings