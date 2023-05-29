On Monday, Edwin Rios (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

Rios is hitting .087 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Twice in 14 games this year, Rios has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Rios has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 .200 AVG .067 .500 OBP .176 .800 SLG .133 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 3/3 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings