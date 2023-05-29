Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 24 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings