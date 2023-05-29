On Monday, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) visit the Chicago Cubs (22-30) at Wrigley Field in the series opener. Taj Bradley will get the call for the Rays, while Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Cubs.

The Rays have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+110). Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Cubs' game against the Rays but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to take down the Rays with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Dansby Swanson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 35, or 74.5%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-6 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rays have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times.

The Cubs have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cubs had a record of 1-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.