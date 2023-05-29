Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago Cubs and starter Marcus Stroman on Monday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Fueled by 153 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .257 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.291 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Stroman (4-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in eight innings against the New York Mets.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Stroman has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers

